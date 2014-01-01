Anti-terrorism rally should be held with national spirit

Last week’s vehicle-borne bomb attack has reportedly left behind at least 100 people, mostly civilians dead and over 350 other including women and children wounded, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the heart of the capital, Kabul.

Happened at around 8:30am early Wednesday, the huge explosion caused heavy mixed dust and smoke seen from up to 20 kilometers, while the powerful wave shattered buildings’ windowpanes with a distance of two to three kilometers.

The barbaric act was, approximately the deadliest one, when a suicide attacker detonated his truck, laden with [reportedly] thousands of kilograms of explosive devices near the Zambaq Square, crowded with vehicles driving and passersby walking.

Death toll of the ruthlessly launched explosion could go up, as the condition of dozens of the injured people has been described by the country’s public health sources, as critical.

The powerful explosion, with yet to be claimed by any group, made a deep crater of about 15 meter on the road between Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan and the road passing through the square.

As security sources said the main target of the vicious attack was German embassy, where two Afghan guards have also been confirmed dead and several other injured at the spot.

The enemy’s such attack demonstrates a complete disregard for civilians and reveals the barbaric nature of terrorists and the hypocrisy of the heinous phenomenon claiming only to target security forces or foreign troops, while yet continue killing innocent people.

The enemy of the people and the country, who are facing incredible defeat from the courageous security and defense forces in the battlefield, take revenge from innocent fasting Muslims.

The devastating attacks received strong condemnations from both the national and international organizations.

U.S., NATO, Afghan neighbors, regional countries and other world nations strongly condemned the attack and called it a coward act against all teachings of Islamic religion and human values and reaffirmed to stay alongside the Afghans in war on terror.

The inhuman act, with so far no claim of responsibility by any warring groups sparked anger from Kabul citizens to pour to the streets to express their anti-terrorism feelings. But, some political figures using the opportunity interfered the gathering, raising the previous flag and chanting slogans against the legal system and the prominent figures recently joined peace process to may help end bloodshed.

Protest for justice and rights should be staged with national spirit, as it is the right of all Afghans and anyone can join a demonstration to offer sound suggestions for reforms to the government, but unbiasedly, not like what some leaders of political parties malicious circles accuse baseless allegations against the government and use the feelings of the protesters in their personal interests.

The protest, which was under full control of the security forces, turned violent when some individuals wanted to abuse the process and the feelings.

So, if we want to help security improved and reforms brought in various areas of the government’s administrations, this is not the option to rise another flag or chant slogans against peace loving characteristics.