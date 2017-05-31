Transparent committee can ensure plot distribution to returnees

Afghan refugees are facing numerous kinds of tortures and torments outside the country, while returning home find their distributed residential plots usurped.

In a fresh assertion, the country’s ministry of refugee and repatriation has reported widespread corruption in the process of residential plots distribution to returnees in eastern province of Laghman province’s two townships.

Minister Alemi Balkhi, however said the accused persons were taken to the attorney office and said 1.5 million of Afghan refugees, mainly from Pakistan Iran, had returned home in 1395 (solar year.)

According to him, an audit conducted in the distribution process of residential plots to returnees in Laghman province, unearthed a widespread corruption in Surkhakan Qarghai Township and those involved in usurpation had been introduced to the attorney’s office.

The minister added the usurped residential plots in eastern province of Balkh province were being recovered, while in Parwan, 900 acres of land and in Khost province, commercial areas and buildings had been returned from usurpers.

According to report quoting the minister, cash aids to each returnee had been increased from $200 to $400, last year, a plan to encourage repatriation acceleration, when each undocumented repatriating family was also given 9,000afg.

He said about $3 million and 400,000 had so far been spent on uplift projects in the refugees’ townships of the country’s 18 provinces.

The minister added that undocumented Afghans were registered in Pakistan last year as well as Iran extended Afghan refugees’ cards and passports.

While Afghans are fleeing heavy conflicts in the country and think life of their own and families were being posed in danger to intense insurgency, they need lands distributed to them, after partial security in their main home town, but some opportunists seeking their interest, are on alert how to grab their aid money or residential plots.

This is the main responsibility of the government to take the in-charges accountable before the law, so that may help a transparent process for distribution of lands to the Afghans returning the country, launched and corruption in any kind should be fought and the perpetrators should be referred to the attorney office.