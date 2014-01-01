Escalating conflicts major challenge before aid agencies

Afghanistan is in the midst of a profound humanitarian crisis resulting primarily from long-standing armed conflict, devastating drought, and massive population migration. Those attempting to carry out humanitarian relief face many daunting challenges, such as reaching remote locations, coping with a dangerous security situation, and working with limited resources. However, there are opportunities in the short run to save many lives and substantially improve the plight of Afghans by carrying out appropriate and effective emergency relief programs.

According to ICRC report released on Monday, intensifying conflict-related violence, insecurity, lack of access and attacks on health facilities and workers made 2016 a difficult year for Afghans and the humanitarian community.

Last year, ICRC made 130 visits to 35 detention centers housing more than 30,617 detainees. It also met 1,682 people arrested in relation to the conflict, of whom 1,214 were visited for the first time. It exchanged over 10,915 Red Cross messages between detainees and their families, with the support of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

The organization facilitated the transfer of more than 1,355 mortal remains of fighters and civilians to their families, besides transporting 1,542 war-wounded patients to medical centers. But it has always been extremely difficult for relief agencies to work in Afghanistan. In addition to logistic, financial and other challenges under the Taliban, conditions could be particularly severe.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been active in Afghanistan since thirty years ago, providing assistance for war victims, war prisoners and ordinary people affected of war and insecurity, while the International Rescue Committee have been operating in Afghanistan since the Taliban rule in the country.

At a time when there was a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan under Taliban, the international aid agencies played a crucial role in providing livelihood for the destitute people and the families who had lost their men in the wars. The attacks on humanitarian agencies, including MSF hospital in Kunduz last year faced broad condemnations, with the UN and the International Amnesty labeling them as war crimes.

Indeed the militants have been remained a potential threat for operation of international humanitarian aid organizations, whose operations are, and will be, crucial for the Afghans affected from the war and insecurity. The militant groups are not ready to stick to their pledges regarding protection of the civilians and avoiding attacks on non-military organizations involved in providing aid for the Afghans.

Continuations of attacks by the militant groups on international aid agencies will only bring more suffering to the people of Afghanistan and deprive them from assistance programs provided by the said agencies.

Over the long term, effective medical and public health relief efforts will be an essential part of rehabilitating and rebuilding this devastated country.