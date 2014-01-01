Daesh suffer blow against ANSF

Afghan National Security Forces’ (ANSF) operations have dealt a huge blow to Daesh group mostly in eastern parts of the country where the terrorist are active. Hundreds of terrorists have been gunned down by the Afghan forces in recent months. The continued atrocities of Daesh against innocent civilians have prompted the government to beef up counter terror operations.

In a fresh incident, dozens of local and foreign insurgents have been killed and dozens other wounded separately in an airstrike and a clash in eastern Nangarhar province. The drone attack resulted in the killing of dozens of Daesh fighters, including Qazi Shahid, and five members of the Lakhkar-e-Islam insurgent group. Meanwhile, the Haska Maina and Rodat districts police patrol team had also killed three Daesh fighters, including two foreigners, and two others were wounded.

The recent achievements made by Afghan forces against the Taliban and Daesh are helping raise public confidence in the capabilities of Afghanistan’s national security forces. However, the country still witnesses deadly terror attacks.

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah during his visit from Nangarhar province has said the Islamic State or Daesh has become an international threat, but the Afghan forces have frustrated the group’s designs in Afghanistan. According to Dr. Abdullah, ANSF are well prepared and efforts at further equipping them have been intensified and their war plans are successfully underway. He said Daesh and Taliban had suffered huge casualties in various provinces during operations against them by the Afghan security forces.

Assuming full responsibility for national security in December 2014, the Afghan forces had displayed commitment to the nation and the constitution through immense sacrifices, thereby earning unprecedented public support and trust.

The bravery of Afghan forces is beyond doubt despite undergoing casualties. They have made constant improvements in efficiently and effectively coordinating and building systems of leadership and management.

Indeed ANSF have been trying to fight for stability of the region, as terrorism is being considered a threat to the region and the world. Today’s ANSF fight against the insurgents would definitely bear positive results, and the next generations would have peaceful and prosperous life due to their sacrifices and struggle and the history would be written with their sacrifices.

It is hoped that the precious lives and blood of our soldiers will not go in vain rather they will ensure peace and stability for the nation, if not now, in the future. Whenever negotiation is proved abortive, blood will be the only remedy to protect the rights and dignity of a nation.

The selfless Afghan soldiers, who sacrifice their lives for protecting their nation and country, are not dead. They are alive in national memory and are considered national heroes since they play heroic role.

