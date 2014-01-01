Deteriorating displacement requires urgent attention

Entire communities of Afghans who fled to Pakistan during the communist coup de’tat and subsequent Soviet invasion in the late 1970s have begun moving back since mid-July 2016, as the level of harassment by Pakistani police has become intolerable, amid renewed tensions between respective governments.

The surprise exodus from Pakistan threatens to overwhelm aid agencies that are already overstretched, with the WFP estimating that around 600,000 Afghans might have returned by the end of the year 2016 – representing the biggest repatriation since millions of refugees chose to voluntarily return from Pakistan and Iran in the years following the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

The International Organization of Migration (IOM) plans a new displacement tracking system in Afghanistan to better understand population movements and needs. The system is being put in place in response to a dramatic increase of Afghans returning home from neighboring countries, as well as record levels of internal displacement.

According to IOM, sudden return of more than 600,000 Afghans from Pakistan and the conflict-induced displacement of over 623,000 people in 2016 could trigger a humanitarian crisis. A million more Afghans are expected to return from Pakistan this year, with and an additional 450,000 people likely to become internally displaced due to the ongoing war.

According to IOM, with a system in place to clearly track these concerns, humanitarian agencies and the government of Afghanistan can deliver assistance and services to the families and communities that need it most. IOM would launch the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Afghanistan next week — a system that utilizes variety of tools and processes to monitor population movement during crises.

The first phase of the DTM in Afghanistan will put a framework in place to track various populations at risk in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces. According to the organization, the governments of Germany, Japan, Norway and Sweden are funding the DTM in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the IDPs face numerous problems including inadequate shelter, lack of food and water as well as access to education, healthcare and employment. Unfortunately, this large number of people with so many troubles is not easy to pay much attention to, neither by authorities nor by international organizations.

Winter in Afghanistan can be bitterly cold. The country is also experiencing a spike in violence, with increased attacks from the Taliban and ISIS fighters, leading to high levels of civilian casualties and internal displacement as people flee the fighting.

Now that Afghan refugees are returning or they may be returning in the times to come, there is great problem of their resettlement in the country. Many of them have been living for almost some decades in other countries and there are several thousands who were born there. Now, once they come back and their adjustment would be really challenging.

Moreover, Afghanistan does not stand on its own as far as the economic stability and security are concerned. Therefore, a lot more assistance would be needed from the regional powers and international community to help them settle in their own country as they have been facing many difficulties in their lives as refugees.

