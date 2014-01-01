Afghanistan improves on transparency corruption index

Afghanistan improved the most in 2016 as its score on the Transparency

International (TI) index rose four points, the anti-corruption watchdog group

said in its latest report released on Wednesday. However, still Afghanistan was ranked 169th, just ahead of Libya, Sudan and Yemen and perceived the world’s seventh most corrupted country.

Earlier, Afghanistan had been the world’s first or second most corrupted one, but in 2014 this country jumped to 3rd position and in 2015 to 4th position.

Since the inauguration of the National Unity Government (NUG), the president and chief executive have promised with the people that will seriously fight against corruption and fortunately the government’s toleration of corruption is zero, which means corruption has been seriously fought and the efforts will be going on to curb this phenomenon.

Corruption has been changed into a culture over the past few decades, but now a proper environment and structure had been established by the government. Corruption is being considered as huge dilemma, but the steps had been taken recently, such as following up of Kabul Bank corruption case, establishing of National Procurement Commission and reforming of procurement system, establishing of Anti-Corruption Justice Center, dismissing and replacing of officials to combat the menace, helped the country to get improved in corruption index.

This is while 107 local and international companies were blacklisted over committing negligence in implementing contracts or not functioning in line with laws. As many as $6 billion Afghanis were prevented from being embezzled in the Ministry of Defense (MoD)’s contracts. In addition, President Ghani and CEO Abdullah registered their assets transparently in order to let the citizens to judge their wealth after the end of their duties.

Good governance and eliminating corruption in Afghanistan has been a major goal for the international community supporting the efforts in Afghanistan in last fifteen years. The former governments led by the then president Hamid Karzai largely failed in promoting good governance and fighting corruption as part of its anti-corruption pledges to its international supporters and the public in Afghanistan.

Efficient governance in Afghanistan was viewed as the only way for the NATO mission to succeed in Afghanistan; however, the international community mostly gave up to their exhaustions over the widespread level of corruption in the country, but Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Justice Centre (ACJC) doing its best, as the center has successfully completed its first trial. In front of the media and Afghan civil society and it held people in power to account for misusing their positions and stealing from the Afghan people.

It is believed the National Unity Government has created a real opportunity for Afghanistan to tackle high level corruption. Despite eye-catching success in fight against corruption, there is a long way for proving determination and cohesion of the NUG in fighting corruption.

As the government begins to hold those at the top accountable for the proper use of Afghanistan’s money, the international community will be watching very closely and doing everything to support those who are bravely taking on this challenge.

It is hoped all Afghans, regardless of political background, do the same. Because this isn’t about politics; it is about the very future of Afghanistan itself.

