The fate of HPC

Afghan nation bears the brunt of terrorism and civilian fatalities make the headlines in national and international media. The Taliban remains adamantly opposed to peace talks and orchestrates deadly attacks against the government of Afghanistan and civilians. The graph of casualties has mounted dramatically within the last few years.

Despite the National Unity Government’s (NUG) persistent urge for peace, Afghanistan still remains a place for terrorism and extremism. Following the futility of “war on terror”, the High Peace Council (HPC) was established to bring the Taliban to negotiating table; however the outcome was no more than signing a peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami during late Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani’s tenure as the chairperson. The peace agreement with HIA has not mitigated the militancy in the country and the Taliban continue their insurgency.

On Saturday, the HPC chairman Sayed Ahmad Gailani passed away in Kabul due to an illness and was buried in Sorkhroad district of Nangarhar province on Monday. Gailani was born in 1932 and his party “national front of Afghanistan” was associated with the Mujahedeen who led the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Late Gilani was believing that making efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country was his religious and national duties, affirming that it is not possible to achieve peace without the assistance of Afghan people and other members of the HPC.

According to former HPC chairman, regional countries and countries supporting Afghanistan better realize the threat arising from emergence and amplification of terrorist groups in the region, especially in Afghanistan which is why they support the Afghan led and an Afghan-owned peace process. If the international community ceases supporting the peace process, it will have very strong negative consequences for the region and the entire world.

To establish durable peace would not be possible without a firm determination and bearing huge economic losses. Therefore, the regional and international powers are required to honestly cooperate with Afghanistan in tackling the challenge of violence.

Since HPC doesn’t have chairman, the NUG should be very precise in selecting the new chairman, considering the candidate’s background and activities which should definitely help easing the peace process with Taliban.

Since the peace negotiation came to a stalemate repeatedly and the death of Omer’s successor Mullah Akhtar Mansour deteriorated the security situation and led to mistrust among the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG), the new HPC chairman would be required to do more and once again revive the process.

The Taliban masterminds also seek to play this game in their own favor through setting hard preconditions, but there is still no certainty if they practice upon their words and fulfill their promise after having their preconditions met. Now, it is the readers to judge if the unmitigated insurgency comes to an end through unstable talks.

