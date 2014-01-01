Poppy alternative reduces drugs

Available assessments show that since the beginning of ongoing war, conflicts and insecurities in the country, poppy cultivation as a dangerous phenomenon and addiction that have been known to gradual death, have been considerably increased even to that extent that the UNODC annual report addressed Afghanistan as one of the biggest drug producers and put it at the top list.

In the last few years, the donors made huge investments on creation of poppy alternative cultivation and support of farmers to grow wheat and other crops, the process of poppy cultivation reduction was effective in a number of relative secure and peaceful districts and provinces that ruled by the government as in over 14-19 provinces poppy cultivation approached to zero. Farmers used properly foreign aids for reduction of poppy cultivation and prevention of drug trafficking in Afghanistan. But unfortunately the commitments of responsible counter narcotics bodies were not implemented as it was expected, namely farmers failed to receive US $100000 or more in their localities for construction of public utility projects and socio-cultural centers and these commitments were not implemented properly and alternative crops were not available in the provinces in which farmers were expected to give up poppy cultivation. Therefore, the farmers once again resorted to poppy cultivation and opium production increased. Due to such impractical measures and fragile commitments of counter narcotics bodies against farmers, preventive activities for reduction of poppy cultivation failed to produce positive outcomes. Simultaneous with increase of drugs production, the number of drugs addicts was also increased as currently over three million Afghans including men, women and youth are addicted.

Despite of increasing number of addicts, insufficient facilities are available for addicts treatment in Afghanistan as absolute number of provinces and remote districts lack such facilities and available drug addicts treatment centers in few provinces are never accountable to treatment of addicts.

Experts believe that one of the effective solutions to prevent prolongation of addicts line and reduction of poppy cultivation, could be creation of alternative crops and cooperation with farmers for cultivation of wheat and other useful crops including saffron, Soya bean and creation of horticulture.

If this solution is implemented, the foreign aids for war on drug would not be wasted in one hand and the name of Afghanistan would be erased from the black list of drugs producing countries on the other.

