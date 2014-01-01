The way to uproot terror

In his inaugural speech, the US President Donald Trump said he would try to uproot terrorism with the cooperation of the US allies. He frankly said that the terrorists who had radical impression of Islam were the enemies of the US and the whole civilized world. The US president clearly speaks on the US enemies and their way of thinking.

Eradication of terrorism is the desire of the Afghan people too. Every time, the Afghan people decided to join the caravan of civilized world, have been faced with reaction of religious radicals. At present too, the biggest problem of Afghanistan is the war has been started by Taliban, al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Tayeba and other terrorist factions against the constitutional system in Afghanistan.

There is no doubt that the elements like Taliban, al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Tayeba are the testimony to that thing that the US president called them as the enemies of the US and the civilized world. Afghanistan is the front line of the war with these groups, those who had inspired the masterminds of Sep.11 attacks, were living in Afghanistan and were supported by the Taliban. Taliban had allowed them to live and move freely in Afghanistan.

Following the Sep. 11 terror attacks, the US made huge humanitarian and financial investment to shape a modern friendly government in Afghanistan against terrorists. The Taliban, al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Tayeba challenged formation of a modern government in Afghanistan with launching terror attacks.

If these groups achieve considerable military victories, would jeopardize security of the entire world. Therefore, elimination of terrorism, about which the US president talks, would not be implemented without strategic defeat of these groups. The only way of elimination of these groups, is exerting pressure on those courtiers who have given safe heaven to them.

Absolutely, the US President has heard something on connection of Pakistan security services with these terror groups from his country’s intelligence branches. The US president has sufficient knowledge on the role of Persian Gulf Emirates on funding of these terrorists as he had time and again touched this issue during his presidential campaigns.

We believe that without exerting serious pressure of the US on Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, terrorism cannot be uprooted. These two countries should be made to put aside optional policy and fight all armed groups who have radical interrelation of religion and their goal is overthrowing of modern movements.

If these countries who call themselves allies of the US in war on terror, continue their optional policy in war on terror, no place in the world including the US would be safe from the danger of terrorism.

Beside military measures in war on terror, forcing of Persian Gulf Emirates and Pakistan to a comprehensive war on terror and giving up optional policy against this phenomenon, is a basic step towards elimination of terrorism.

Sanctuaries, funding sources, training camps and supporting infrastructures of terrorism should be destroyed, so this phenomena would be uprooted.

