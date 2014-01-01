US new government and Afghan problem

After swear-in ceremony, Donald Trump took officially the administration of the US as 45th president.

In fact, with transition of power from outgoing US president Barack Obama to Doland Trump, the power is transferred from Democrat Party to Republican one.

With taking power by Republican party in the US, the latter is planned the new government to discuss the role of the US with experts that would play in Afghanistan.

This takes place for two reasons. First, the current war on terror in Afghanistan under the leadership of world coalition was begun by the government led by this party and order of the then US president George W. Bush.

When the UN Security Council made a decision that the international forces should adopt measure on what was calling the menace of terrorism in Afghanistan, the leadership of the then US administration was leading by Republican Party and shouldered this responsibility.

Second, either within electoral race or after this, president Donald Trump didn’t directly expressed his position in regard with current situation in Afghanistan sans some pointings.

From among the contents of president Trump positions in connection with terrorism and violence, the analysts are thinking about his position regarding the supporters of terrorism, what would be the position of the US new government led by president Donald before the current situation of Afghanistan?

Some one believe that the nomination of a number of personalities in military and defense ranks who were involving previously in the situation of Afghanistan or had role directly in the same is the sign of this that the government leading by president Trump would focus much attention towards Afghanistan.

This means that all bands and groupings, who threaten the civilization and the US security such as Daesh etc. would be uprooted and also would adopt the same measure against extremism threatens the security in the region we live in and are practically involving in disturbing security in Afghanistan and in the region.

Likewise, the new US government would target and made serious measure against those countries like Pakistan who work practically for enforcement and supporting of terrorism and violence.

Anyway, what are receiving by media from the address of spokesmen and official authorities of this country are indicator of the fact that considering the strategic security and defense pact signed between Afghanistan and the US as well as expansion of terrorism and the threats stem from it in our region and having no alternative by the international community from among them by the US sans war on terror compels this country to fight against this world menace willy nilly and also would not remain indifferent before the current situations in Afghanistan and ignore the daily increasing of threats in the region and pass easily from its side or the US is not a country that its foreign defense and security politics be simply changed within one night.

Because of this, the analysts believe that changing of the US policy is not only taken place by the president, but there are some other administrations who are effective in making decisions by their president especially in a time that the new leadership would have its own role in connection with current situation in Afghanistan.

So, considering the factors mentioned before, we can say the US new administration led by President Donald Trump cannot be remained indifferent before the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and at least, the new leadership would end the problem of Afghanistan in a suitable and logical manner.

Because, in the US and in the world as a whole, the public opinion should not criticize the measures to be adopted in connection with world terrorism and its daily increasing menace that would take peace and stability in the world and the US its own.

Mr. Trump and his working team are aware enough about the situation ruling in the world. Meager neglect can cause greater catastrophe than Sept 11th event for this country and other world nations.

