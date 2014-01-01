ANDSF Day; admiring sacrifices & devotion of pro-democracy forces

In the past fifteen years, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have developed into a collection of professional institutions that are both committed to their mission and highly respected. However, they still face major challenges in key areas of capacity, such as logistics, air power, and intelligence.

Having assumed full responsibility for national security in December 2014, the Afghan forces had displayed commitments to the nation and the constitution through immense sacrifices, thereby has earned unprecedented public support and trust from the different segments of the society.

Creation and growth of the ANSF can be counted as a major achievement for the international community and the Afghan government. ANSF serves as the biggest hope of Afghan people in regards of securing their lives, as they proved it through taking the leading role in different anti-terrorism operations since withdrawal of most of the international troops in 2014 from Afghanistan.

According to President Ghani, the bravery of Afghan soldiers is beyond doubt despite undergoing casualties. They are resilient in the face of adversity, and they have made constant improvements in efficiently and effectively coordinating and building systems of leadership and management.

Recently, the cabinet meeting has approved a procedure for celebrating the National Defense Security Forces (NDSF) Day, after that the NSC — in recognition of security forces’ courage and the sacrifices they rendered for defending the country — approved the manner in which NDSF Day would be marked. The cabinet meeting declared 9th of Hoot (27th February) which is coincided to announcement of Afghanistan’s independence by the then king Amanullah Khan as the day to honor the sacrifices and devotion of the country’s pro-democracy forces.

The procedure for celebrating the day was earlier prepared by representatives from defense and security institutions, as well as ministries of hajj, information and culture, social and labor affairs in coordination with NSC.

Indeed, democracy is not gained without sacrifices. If we consider the democratic societies, people sacrificed their lives and blood to ensure democracy for their nation. Similarly, Afghan people need to devote their lives so as to invest for receiving democracy.

Meanwhile for Afghanistan to enter the peace talks from a position of strength, it is necessary that ANSF must be further strengthened. It is a good sign that U.S. and NATO forces will remain to advise ANSF, but important point is to make use of this presence to a maximum extent and make the Afghan forces to be strengthened enough so that to suppress the enemies at anytime and anywhere in the country.

It is hoped that the precious lives and blood of our soldiers will not go in vain rather they will ensure peace and stability for the nation, if not now, in the future. Whenever negotiation is proved abortive, blood will be the only remedy to protect the rights and dignity of a nation. Our selfless soldiers, who sacrifice their lives for protecting their nation and country, are not dead. They are alive in national memory and are considered national heroes since they play heroic role.

