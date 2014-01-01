Terrorist hideouts obvious, no need of unnecessary efforts

Two days ago, Pakistan army chief has called for setting a border management mechanism to control movement of insurgents.

In a telephone conversation, this week with the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan Chief of Army, Gen. Omar Jawid Bajwa called for what he believed an effective border management mechanism to control the two countries border.

The telephone came after a series of terrorist attacks targeted a crowded area in Kabul and two key government establishments in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar, where scores of people including UAE diplomats have been killed and dozens other sustained injuries.

Expressing sympathy with families of the recent terrorist attacks victims in Afghanistan, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) quoted him to say “Pakistan had come a long way in the fight against terrorism and successfully eliminated all safe havens.”

“Elements inimical to peace in the region benefitted from the blame game,” said the army chief.

Installation of “robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation” between the two countries to allegedly control movements of terrorists, was among the demands of the Pak army chief from Afghanistan.

Indeed, recent terrorist attacks that left scores of people dead and tens of others injured sparked anger from the Afghan people to stage a protesting get-together in front of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to demonstrate against Pakistan’s insurgents’ support.

President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, however didn’t pay heed to the “so-called” mechanism of border management, something the Pakistani army chief pointed to, that meant Afghanistan’s specific border should firstly be respected by the immediate neighbor. But thanking his sentiments, he emphasized that both countries should work together for the regional peace and stability.

The country’s president affirmed again Pakistan’s willingness in cooperation with the Afghan government and people to eliminate the menace of regional terrorism that affected peace and stability.

Afghanistan wise leadership is fully aware of the militants’ border momentums, where they have secured safe havens and understand how to prevent their influence, but needed honest cooperation from Pakistan to fight them and close their training centers inside its soil, as it is crystal clear that no terrorist’s hideouts have so far been let establish inside the Afghan soil.

Under the pretext of border management mechanism, Pakistan is seeking another way to mask terrorist activities inside its soil on one hand and on the other want to extend its control to the country’s eastern zone, as it few months ago, established a nationally and internationally condemned gate at the eastern Nangarhar’s Torkham Port, where several Pakistani soldiers were killed in a clash with the Afghan border guards.

Fighting terrorism doesn’t need so much effective plan, as the neighboring country’s authorities are fully aware of what should be sought to do against insurgents.

Taliban have open movement inside Pakistan, particularly in the tribal borders, their religious training centers are now operational and their representatives are holding meetings with Islamabad politicians, then no need of sharing intelligence.

This is ridiculous to seek cooperation of intelligence from other country to identify and target terrorists inside own soil and no intelligence cooperation exchange would remain troubleshooter, unless the neighboring country gets honest preparation to close terrorists training centers inside its soil, or avoid financial and military support to militants.

