Firm anti-corruption strategy needed to implement

A recent survey launched by the Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) saying corruption, in the insecurity stricken nation has arrived at its third position and remain one of the biggest challenges after insecurity and unemployment.

According to the survey, the amount of corruption in last year, has been estimated at three billion USD, saying this was a mind blowing and thus serves as the main cause of emboldening the already existing distance and wall between the government and the people.

Corrupt officials should be driven to justice and their properties should be assessed, if proved to be from embezzlement should be frozen and used in the interest of the country, if the government was committed in its resolve to fight the wicket phenomenon.

Corruption has been blamed for what to fuel insurgency and crime in the country, as the heinous phenomenon had since long been spread out across the governmental and non-governmental organizations, specially, when found within the security and defense organs, it would help release insurgents prisoners and while within the civil offices, can help increase nepotism and poor governance.

All the ministries’ departments should be investigated and the corrupt officials from the bottom to the top, should be questioned and enquired for what they had done in the past and to what extent, their properties reach.

During their electoral campaigns, the leaders of the national unity government promised to do more in fighting corruption and even reducing it to nil, a commitment made the people hopeful and waiting for when they see a free corruption system, after being long suffered of insecurity and unemployment.

As predicated by the survey, involvement of far more than one or more ministers to commit such big amount of corruption, are mostly likely believed.

In addition, suspension and impunity of the corrupt officials should not be taken as the only option in war on the phenomenon, but instead they should soon be taken under question, however such an approach is not enough. Likewise, taking out the environment conductive to the growth of the vicious phenomenon.

Effective and helpful reforms should be taken place to help take out unnecessary process within the state departments, in a way not to place officials in a position to do something in favor of someone but by demanding bribe.

There are many educated youths with no employment and they need work even in low salaries. Some of them would have been referred to the related organs by some powerful individuals or they themselves get out of home to seek works. They should be helped enter a transparent process, under full observation of an independent and committed team, the main aim of which should only be launching a fair process to recruit eligible youths in the government institutions.

Also, there are many government employees with long years of work, but with no eligibility to continue job. They should be replaced with those newly energetic universities graduates, as they would help a good governance process restore in the organization on one hand and on the other, thousands of youth could be helped get access to jobs.

Insecurity which could be blamed as the main factor behind growing of corruption cases should be ended, through a firm war plan against insurgents, by the security and defense forces on one hand and peace process should be accelerated on the other.

