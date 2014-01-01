‘Think before you speak’

Few days ago, an advisor to the high peace council (HPC) (who is now dismissed of his position) struggled much to say something in the favor of peace. But all what he wanted to say were in vain. So he spoke frivolously and delivered baseless allegations against some certain people. Lashing out at some jihadi leaders, while glorifying the bloodthirsty, vicious and atrocious terrorists, Abdul Hakim Mujahid, the HPC advisor once again sparked anger from the terrorist-victim nation, who denounced the remarks and asked for his dismissal and bringing him to justice. The advisor traded harsh and insensitive remarks against some jihadi leaders and labeled them as traitors while the Taliban, he admired as the angels of peace, who he believed could put an end to the civil war and prove to be peace messenger, after taking control of the country. He said Afghanistan has accepted democracy within a framework, but didn’t make clear what he meant of the airy. The remarks, however led to his dismissal from his position as high peace council advisor, but left an unforgettable obsession in the minds of the people that a Taliban representative has since long falsely working for peace but inclusively in favor of the government armed opposition and the people enemy. The country’s presidential press office in a statement denounced the remarks and said it against peace norms. The presidential office releasing a statement added that no one had the rights to insult other or misuse the freedom of speech to glorify terrorist and other saboteurs. President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the statement strongly denounced such remarks and said, “No one had the right to call the killers of Afghans the angles of peace,” something he blamed misuse of freedom of speech. The statement quoted the country’s president to say “We respect the freedom of speech, but wouldn’t let anyone to glorify the killers of innocent women and children and other saboteurs.” Relatives of the victims lashed out at him for his insensitive comment showing disrespect to their family members killed fiercely by militants in different parts of the country. The Taliban who don’t spare to commit genocide by killing wide number of Yakawlang residents and attempt to create discord among different tribes of the country, shouldn’t be called angels of peace, but rather be condemned as the enemies of the sacred peace offer. Terrorists should be killed everywhere found, as they are not ready to welcome peace offer and never show interest to joining government through a peace dialogue. Terrorists who inflict miseries on the people on a daily basis, to please their outsiders, deserve elimination. Indeed, if we want to remain committed to the country’s national interests, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, should try our best to distinguish between friend and foe, as we will remain alone in a society with similar vision, so we need to ‘think before we speak.’