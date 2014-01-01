ANSF support only way to avenge civilians’ blood

The unmitigated violence and bloodshed have inflicted heavy casualties upon our nation in the last four decades. The warring factions flagrantly violated the humanitarian law through spilling the blood of civilians, including women and children.

On last Tuesday, there were four major attacks – two were carried out in Kabul, one in Helmand and the other in Kandahar. The twin blasts in Kabul was carried out near parliament building, which particularly targeted the civilians, with some security personnel, including NDS and police forces were also killed and wounded.

Meanwhile, the attack in Kandahar left 11 officials dead and 16 wounded, where among those killed, were five United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomats. Moreover, the attack in Helmand targeted a gathering on peace, where such attacks clearly give the signal that peace efforts would not be favored by insurgents.

It must be crucial for the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the international community that the efforts, aiming to target the positive development and innocent civilians must be dispirited, as it would help raise the moral of the country’s brave security forces and the citizens as a whole.

With the Taliban’s heavy inroads and emergence of the ISIL group, people’s life and liberty are still at stake. The interminable militancy continues taking toll of poor civilians. Similarly, women and children are susceptible to terrorist attacks and Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The lifeless bodies of women and children in suicide bombing cases is a slap on the face of humanity and such a gory picture will fill one with a sense of hatred and revenge.

The international community has to keep in consideration that as a result of decades of instability and socio-economic and political problems, the Afghan people have already been suffering from myriads of problems. Though there have been certain important improvements made in the last decades or so, some very concerning issues still exist that threaten the lives of the common people across Afghanistan.

Insurgents targeting the civilians, as they have noticed that Afghan people have got much trust on their security forces and the national unity government, and have vowed to join hand with their government in fighting terrorism and extremism across the country.

The Afghan people must also admire the sacrifices of ANSF. Thousands of security forces have lost their lives in the last fifteen years to provide security and save lives of the people against the brutality and violence practiced by the enemies of peace, prosperity and democracy in Afghanistan.

The only way people can respond insurgents’ attacks and barbarism is to support their security forces. Public support and trust play a very crucial role in boosting moral of the ANSF. The people are required to cooperate with security personnel so that to foil the vicious goals of the enemies.