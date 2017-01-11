Forces martyrs’ households appreciation draws more recruitment

Few days ago, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani took a good step to grant houses to some of the country’s defense forces martyrs’ households. No such a measure had so far been taken in the past by any of the leaders, but recently the president could prove that he was thinking about his nation. 14 households of martyrs of the national army received apartments’ keys and 100 others were provided with cash aids in a move, by the president to encourage the country’s troops that they are under full support from both the people and the army commander in chief (the President). Such act that had been carried out by the country’s president had been unprecedented that is supported by the entire Afghans who are being taken security by their security and defense forces. While submitting the key of an apartment to one of the martyrs’ mother, the president kissed her hand respectfully and said he will make tour around the country’s provinces to closely meet with the country’s security and defense forces households to provide them with shelters. The president had vowed to raise the salaries of the country’s security forces including those of the national army and police, a move would help encourage more youth to join the ranks of the forces to defend the country. The country’s security forces are not only being supported by the government and the people, but in war on terrorism and insurgency, the religious scholars have also announced their support as they said the national army and police are dedicated to lose their lives for protection of the country. Since the last long decades, many intelligence agencies from beyond the country failed to impose their plans on Afghanistan, as the country’s army and police have spared no effort to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity and remain a strong barrier against the malicious circles who are training in their soils and sending to Afghanistan and other countries to disrupt security. Finally, the regional intelligence has also understood that they would never reach their targets against Afghanistan and some of them now are seeking another conspiracy to once again reach their aims in the war-torn nation. Such practice by the country’s president to appreciate the security and defense martyrs by giving houses and funds would inspire other youths that the elected system was backing them and they should never feel deprivation and on the other hand, would be an awareness to those willing to disrupt of the country’s security through consecutive militancy in the troubled areas. The people of Afghanistan are ready to support any of the country’s president’s plans to move forward towards a bright future and development.