NUG moving forward, despite challenges

Both leaders of the national unity government – President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and CE Abdullah Abdullah called for acting in line with the constitution.

At a ceremony to mark the 13th anniversary of adoption of the country’s constitution, the leaders called it a national assurance and urged the entire entities for acting in line with its principles.

The country’s president called on the entire Afghans to remain abiding by the nation’s constitution provisions, as he believed the move would tackle all challenges through a transparent and unbiased approach, rather to be subjected to any politics or deals.

The president advised all entities including judicial, executive and other civil entities to work transparently and based on a nation oriented law.

Indeed, the country’s law is the only way to help join a skilled institution, as according to the country’s president the nation is united, but needed a common goal and nation-centered plan to move forward.

Respecting the law to overcome any problems and the crisis inherited from the past system is of the government’s commitments, requiring both leaders to jointly act to win the people trust.

Likewise, CE Dr. Abdullah hailed the country’s constitution ratification, as a great historical document and reaffirmed the government of national unity to remain committed to its implementation.

The country’s chief executive also said however, some parts of the constitution needed elaboration for failing to answer some basic questions, but pointed that the plan would be taken in an appropriate condition.

Under the current sensitive situation, as both leaders believed patience to gradually move forward to implement all the provisions of the constitution is highly needed.

Only a day after the leaders of the national unity government remarks about the country’s constitution and the challenges they are facing right now, US state secretary, John Kerry who played an instrumental role in the formation of the ongoing system in Afghanistan, called the current situation still critical, but praised NUG to have been successfully moving forward.

Republicanism or parliamentary could be shaped as a system, in line with the people votes and the country’s politicians honest efforts to not allow aliens’ interferences in the internal affairs of the country and not to pave the way for certain malicious circles to use any possible differences in their own interests.

Apart from any discords, Afghanistan has so far stepped up forward to open a new chapter and would continue this move, but required further attention from the country’s politicians and their wise leadership to once again show to the world, particularly those of mischievous circles that Afghans can deal with their problems, through an intra-Afghan dialogue, as they succeeded to conquer all dilemmas in the past.

The grim crisis has been tackled, both leaders in cooperation with the international community and friendly partners could do what was in the interest of the people, but the less still remained; was to help the government pillars get more strengthened and the dreams of the Afghans come true. Thus, the county’s history would record the great honor of a united multinationals Afghanistan and highly admired by the future generations.