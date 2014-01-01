Afghan forces safeguarded territorial integrity in 2016

2016 was a tough fighting year, with the armed oppositions’ efforts to dare any government forces’ harsh counterstrike reactions have gone in vain to even take control of a provincial capital. The war troubled Afghanistan, could once again rise successful in war on any type of terror and insurgency including Taliban, Haqqani network, Daesh and other certain groups backed by some circles beyond the country, in 2016. In fact, Afghanistan could evidently prove that it would never bow to terrorism and its backing regional intelligence organizations, despites facing hideous events, with some of its provinces being exchanged time and again between the government security and defense forces and the Taliban militants, in the south and north. All attempts from the militants including IS went in vain to even keep control of a district, while they were making effort to capture several provinces to restore their power and strengthen their might against government forces. Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) could thwart the Taliban attacks in most parts of Afghanistan and denied heavy offensives from the militants to control any provincial capital. All dreams from militants to settle problems militarily and take the country into their command, were not emerged true, but vice versa, they lost all what they have believed to use against the government forces and that would help them become the winner in the country, as the only path to help both sides to go forward towards a peaceful atmosphere, would only be political dialogue and kneeling around a negotiating process. The country’s brave ANDSF have been able to execute campaign plan targeting Taliban and Daesh militants in many parts of the country, where they resorted to torturing civilians and taking them in hostage. The forces in term of both air and ground offensives could successfully pummel insurgents and push them out of many key provincial capitals, with a precise targeting to save civilians. But the year 2017, which the government of Afghanistan optimistically foresaw the year of hope, the people are now hoping the National Unity Government could help peace dreams come true. They expect that the country’s security forces to perform much better in 2017, as they did in the last two years, in war on terrorism and root out terrorists’ hideouts in any border areas to restore overall security in the country. The government which has control of the country’s more than 2/3rd population, should drive forces behind the militants to retake control of less than 10 percent from the militants, as they can threaten other parts of the country from their even small bases, as they are not thinking about the nonmilitary personnel and civilians lives. As the Afghans are confident over the country’s security forces capabilities gained during the last several years and their patriotism, but ask the government for their further equipment against possible growing insurgency in the war season to come.