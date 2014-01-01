Moscow trilateral meeting interfering rather peacemaking

Few days ago, reports leaked that a trilateral meeting of Russia, Pakistan and China, with no Afghanistan representative, to be hosted by Moscow on December 27 (Tuesday this week.) The meeting, a Pakistan newspaper quoting the Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman said would apparently discuss key Afghanistan’s issue of peace and security, as he said “peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region.” “In this spirit, we remain committed and extend all cooperation to the efforts towards bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Nafees Zakaria, a spokesman of the neighboring country’s foreign ministry told his weekly briefing. The Pakistani official didn’t make clear if a representative from Afghanistan, which they discussing it in their meeting which has now been held. Logically, if we want to talk about someone to seek solution for their problem, how could it be possible to leave them ignored or uninformed. Vice versa, when trying to quench a dispute, there is a need to help the affected source provide details about the problem faced. On the other hand, the official, when his attention was drawn to the recent Pentagon remarks that the Afghan militant groups, like Taliban and Haqqani network enjoy freedom of action inside Pakistani territory, said this was ‘more of rhetoric than anything else.’ “Afghanistan is infested with most terrorist organizations due to the instability there, which has created space for these terrorist elements,” he said adding Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used against any other country. Actually, the official might have made (or can’t make) clear that where the core Taliban leadership bases and the Haqqani Network are operating; in Afghanistan?! No evidence is so far available to show their permanent training center and safe sanctuaries. Militants are regularly launch offensives during warm climate, after being trained and equipped by Pakistan, but when the harsh winter arrives, they leave for Madrassas inside the Pakistani territory. The official said his country was working to bring the warring factions to a negotiating table with the government of Afghanistan, but it can, at least disclose to the world that where terrorists are trained and equipped and where are they sent for destructive activities. This clarify that “there is some hanky panky going on” even in the trilateral meeting, as China (however with goodwill about Afghanistan), as the key economic partner of Pakistan, with Russia against the US’s terrorism policy, are getting closer in the meeting with no Afghanistan representative, rise doubt that there was something secret to be decided against the war-suffered nation. Afghanistan, with its foreign ministry reacted against what it said a trilateral meeting with no Afghan representative and called it a clear interference in the internal affairs of the country. So, the Afghans are not optimistic towards the outcome of the meeting that would raise questions regarding the absence of the Afghanistan officials. This can’t represent a real picture of the current critical situation in Afghanistan. Taliban should also realize that any peace deal with no Afghanistan representatives would be an attempt in vain and on the other hand, Afghans are fully vigilant of what should/shouldn’t be done for their countries, meaning they are the only owner and decision maker of their country.