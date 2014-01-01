Moscow meeting clear intervention in Afghan affairs

The trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Russia and China is expected to be held in Moscow today to discuss regional peace and stability, including situation in Afghanistan.The three countries to hold meeting in Moscow in the absence of Afghanistan representatives. More details about the meeting are not yet shared with media, but China and Pakistan foreign ministries had said the meeting was aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Indeed holding such meetings by Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghanistan is a clear interference in the country’s affairs and is against international norms. The country’s upper house of the parliament called the meeting a violation of international norms and an assault on Afghanistan’s privacy, adding such meetings were illegal and the Afghan government should condemn it. This meeting comes at the time that Pakistan’s led insurgency campaign has not only threatened Afghanistan, but is now threatening the regional countries’ security, including China and Russia, who are afraid, may militants destabilize their countries. Meanwhile, Russia hosts the meeting at the time that the then USSR troops invaded Afghanistan 37 years ago on 6th of Jadi 1358 Solar Year which is coincides to 26th of December 1979, and has been considered as the black day, that led to destructions, damages to infrastructures, martyrdoms, and immigration of millions of Afghans. The Afghan people who resisted against the invaders and strived to free their country and succeeded in defending of their country against the invading Soviet Union troops and resulted in disintegration of this super power. The history remembers that Afghanistan people has maintained good relations with their neighboring countries considering mutual interest, but in cause of any threat, they would defend their national sovereignty and freedom of their country. China, economically has been assisting Afghanistan in different spheres, including investing on major projects, but the country’s many projects were threatened or to some extent stopped due to insecurity, which is being supported by Pakistan. Although China and Pakistan have been enjoying good relations, but the neighboring country has not only doing its best to destabilize Afghanistan, but also supports some freedom fighters elements in Xinjiang province of China as well. In fact that the “war on terror” did not bear the desired result in Afghanistan and the insurgency has mounted recently despite years of counterterrorism campaigns. The US and its allies did not only spent millions of dollars, but a large number of their soldiers together with Afghan national security forces lost their lives to eradicate violence and terror from the country. The war wreaked havoc on the country’s financial resources, forced great number of people to flee the country, razed schools to the ground, curtailed the freedom of the people and violated their rights and dignity, while, insurgency remains a serious challenge. Holding meetings on Afghanistan without inviting any Afghan officials is totally against the country’s sovereignty. The regional countries and the international community, in particular the US, Russia, China and Pakistan are required to support intra-Afghan peace talks and push Taliban to succumb to the calls of Afghan government for negotiation instead of holding inconclusive meetings.