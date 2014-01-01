Will Dec 27’s trilateral meeting tackle insecurity in Afghanistan?

The key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, Russia and China are expected to sit with Pakistan on December 27 to talk about peace process in Afghanistan, alongside other issues including growing threats from Daesh to the Central Asian nations. According to Kabul based Russian ambassador, the meeting was expected ‘to provide the ground for a center to the regional project around the war-troubled nation. An official of the country’s immediate neighbor foreign ministry has also said some key issues, would be focused on, at the trilateral meeting expected to be held next week. After the emerge of the Daesh or ISIS affiliated militants, which was highly expected to have been one of the derived disaffected Taliban groups, its oath of allegiance to the Syrian based leadership, and creating compound in some key volatile districts of eastern Nangarhar Province, Russia was blamed to have been developing link with the anti-Afghan government guerilla groups. Frustrated with its global rival – US, Russia seems to have undertaken a review on its counterterrorism policy, particularly about the decades-long active Taliban paramilitaries. The main aim of Moscow, experts in Afghanistan believed was to aid the Taliban to fight the hardcore terrorist network – Daesh, which has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Kabul, where the brutal fighters targeted the country’s Hussaini mourners, a tactic of sectarian warfare, the Taliban has not emphasized to the same degree. Both Russia leader (Putin) and US President-elect, (Trump) are believed to currently have same vision on the Taliban, particularly after the outburst of the global menace – Daesh, as the question of what the US President elect would do for the war-torn Afghanistan has rarely came up during his electoral campaign, and even, believed to have been willing a political change in the war-affected nation, through a peace deal with the group. On the other hand, the Taliban who has fought several wars against Daesh, after avoiding to pay homage to the atrocious group, in Afghanistan, has been said to have softened policy about peace, (the most unlikely deal could get success with the government), though it may just be that, they have no trust in the current system. The SCO member countries, with a plan to address regional insecurity and drug trafficking, are yet to could overcome insurgency; not only in Afghanistan, the key epicenter of extremism, but in other regional and neighboring countries, like Pakistan, India etc. Expectations from the upcoming trilateral meeting are far less than what the Afghans had from the past ones, as it seems, Russia had no firm plan to fight terrorism in Afghanistan, but those, it said had come up as the world threat, through a wrong policy of the US. Success of a peace deal between the government of Afghanistan and its key rival Taliban, through the next week’s trilateral meeting of China, Pakistan and Russia, links to a strong assurance of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Taliban that, it was giving further rights, role and authority to the group’s leaders, after receiving confirmation that war was ended and reconstruction of the country started, following the last more than 13 years of achievements on human rights, women rights and other sectors, feared to have been ignored by the extremists. Otherwise the upcoming Dec 27 meeting was like those have been in vain in the pasts, as China is a key supporter of Islamabad, a country is unlikely to avoid supporting Taliban and the Russia, which is reportedly renewing ties with the anti-Daesh Taliban, as both Russia and Islamabad’s move to have conducted military exercise and sign defense agreement was not probable to help Afghans remain hopeful for peace in their country.