Domestic revenue sees drastical surge

Raising domestic revenues is an important financial policy objective of the government of Afghanistan. The continued growth in domestic revenues has been one of the government’s top priority, where it has undertaken some measures to help increase revenues through bringing necessary reforms. Significant progress towards better revenues collection and lower dependency on external grant has been made, however the country still struggles with a lot of challenges in the areas of revenue generation and collection. The government has so far collected more than 160 billion Afghanis as revenue this fiscal year, surpassing the target by 28 billion afs. Talking to a press conference in Kabul here the other day, Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi said, “I want to say that our commitment to the international community was to collect 132 billion Afghanis as target set for 1395 fiscal year, but fortunately we collected up to 160 billion Afghanis in domestic revenue.” The minister added that last year’s revenue target was 114 billion Afghanis, but 122 billion had been collected. Reforms and preventing tax evasion led to the increase in domestic revenue, Hakimi said. About taxes which remained uncollected, he said: “I believe the amount would be many times higher if we fully collect all taxes.” The government of Afghanistan’s annual consolidated budget should be entirely raised from domestic revenue sources such as imports duties, income and corporate tax on individuals and companies, and most importantly, such large-scale revenue generation sources as the mining projects and other mining and explorations projects that will go into the operational phase within a few years time. The Ministry of Finance, now headed by Eklil Hakimi, is optimistic that the government of Afghanistan will achieve financial self-sufficiency through domestic sources within a few years to come. This is no surprise as corruption and embezzlement of public money is still a serious problem with the vigilance and enforcement mechanisms inadequate and ineffective. The country’s revenue collection and accounting system needs further fine-tuning with measures set in place to minimize chances of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Formalization of businesses should further be strengthened in order to heighten the tax base. Besides that, tax policies require to be amended with the intention of targeting the sectors that are under taxed or that are not taxed at all. Financial sector activities need to be further expanded in order to cover maximum financial transactions and thus stop informal and illegal flow of funds within and outside the country. To specifically target income inequality within the society, it is important to support development of robust fiscal and monetary systems. While monetary policies direct the countries’ financial systems, the fiscal policies enhance proper collection of revenues and rational allocation of public funds.