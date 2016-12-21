Transparency essential in military recruitment

The National Security Advisor (NSA) on Monday said a security sector recruitment board, comprised of military experts, would start functioning in compliance with presidential orders in near future. Mohammad Hanif Atmarmade the announcement at the opening of a three-day capacity-building program at the National Defense University in Washington, DC. According to the government officials, the next solar year would be the year of victory for Afghan forces fighting against the enemy, where after a complete defeat of the enemy, the government would be able to implement fundamental development plans and the Afghan air force would be equipped with advanced strategic machinery at the regional level and the Special Forces’ capacity would be enhanced in the next four years. Having assumed full responsibility for national security in December 2014, the Afghan forces had displayed commitment to the nation and the constitution through immense sacrifice, thereby earning unprecedented public support and trust. With the establishment of the national unity government, peace has been the highest national priority and Afghan officials sought tirelessly to get warring factions to join peace process and stop violence and bloodshed. However, the Taliban persisted in their indiscriminate killings and spilling the blood of combatants and non-combatants alike. They turned the Afghan’s peace offering down. Through continuing the tug of war, the Taliban left no room for negotiation and no trust to resume it. The government of Afghanistan has recently stepped up efforts to get warplanes for the Afghan air force to boost the campaign against the Taliban.The Indian and US governments have provided a warplanes to the Afghan forces, however, the fledgling air force of Afghanistan still has a long path ahead for becoming professional and capable in providing air support to ANSF. International community besides praising the ANSF, have time and again warned that the ANSF suffer lack of proper leadership, recommending bringing changes to the senior ranks of the army. Readiness of the ANSF in timely responding to Taliban activities has long been questioned. In instances of Taliban mounting major offensives, there has been an apparent lack of quick response on the side of the security agencies resulting to casualties and catastrophic military setbacks. What the ANSF crucially need is to improve coordination in the chain of ground units, the commanding officers and the central headquarters. The higher leadership of the military and the commanding officers need to be able to make time-manner strategic decisions over the war issues. This is vital for seeing real differences in the counter-insurgency campaign. Afghanistan’s enemies, supported by a number of regional countries, were trying to show the world the war had internal dimensions, a goal they had failed to achieve. The establishment of the security sector’s recruitment board and transparency in the process would ease the appointment of professional leaders of security and defense forces and would led the ANSF to achieve their goals of stable Afghanistan in war on terror.