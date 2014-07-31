Sport

Shaheen-e-Asmayee to attend 2017 AFC CUP competitions

 The football team of Shaheen-e-Asmayee the champion of 5th chapter of Afghanistan premier league, Roshan to...

Aschiana helping children build better future

Established in 1995, Aschiana (nest) is a charity foundation strives to provide a safe haven...

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Beat UAE by 44 runs

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team (NCT) clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral...

50 youth introduced to sport clubs in Daikundi

The Information and Culture Department of Daikundi province has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding...

President Ghani grants state medal to family of martyred Hafizullah Pasoon

President Ghani slams terrorist attack in Saudi Arabia

Call for absorption of $ 550 million to human, natural incidents' vulnerable families

Donald Trump signs his first executive order

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at limiting the "burden" of the Obamacare health law that the incoming US leader has... Full story

Over 40 terrorists killed in airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo Province: Report

Over 40 Takfiri terrorists from Fateh al-Sham Front have reportedly been killed in airstrikes on their camp in Aleppo Province... Full story

180 missing people presumed dead after shipwreck

Four people are dead and nearly 180 are missing, presumed dead, after a ship capsized in the Mediterranean on Saturday,... Full story

US house votes to condemn UN’s Israel resolution

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to condemn a UN resolution reprimanding Israel over its settlement activity, blasting last... Full story

