- Home
- National
- World
- Editorial
- Opinions
- Cartoon
- E-Paper
- Interviews
- Photo of the Day
The football team of Shaheen-e-Asmayee the champion of 5th chapter of Afghanistan premier league, Roshan to...
Established in 1995, Aschiana (nest) is a charity foundation strives to provide a safe haven...
The Afghanistan National Cricket Team (NCT) clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral...
The Information and Culture Department of Daikundi province has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
The staggering amount of funds donated to Afghanistan during 13 years by United States confused many after it was unveiled by US Special Inspector General ... Full story
Dr. Raheen condolence, sympathy message on death of Pashto singer (5.00)
Security institutions should coordinate in counterterrorism efforts (5.00)
USAID earmarks $92m to promote Afghanistan’s higher educations (5.00)
KABUL: For praising the bravery and expressing Full story ...
KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has strongly Full story ...
KABUL: Chief Executive Office in an exclusive Full story ...
Arafat is one of the blessed and auspicious days during... Full story
At global level, Afghanistan has the lowest and highest levels... Full story
The international gathering of Balkhi to be held from Aug... Full story
President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at limiting the "burden" of the Obamacare health law that the incoming US leader has... Full story
Over 40 Takfiri terrorists from Fateh al-Sham Front have reportedly been killed in airstrikes on their camp in Aleppo Province... Full story
Four people are dead and nearly 180 are missing, presumed dead, after a ship capsized in the Mediterranean on Saturday,... Full story
The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to condemn a UN resolution reprimanding Israel over its settlement activity, blasting last... Full story