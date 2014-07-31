Sport

Shaheen-e-Asmayee to attend 2017 AFC CUP competitions

Shaheen-e-Asmayee to attend 2017 AFC CUP competitions

 The football team of Shaheen-e-Asmayee the champion of 5th chapter of Afghanistan premier league, Roshan to...

Aschiana helping children build better future

Aschiana helping children build better future

Established in 1995, Aschiana (nest) is a charity foundation strives to provide a safe haven...

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Beat UAE by 44 runs

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Beat UAE by 44 runs

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team (NCT) clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral...

50 youth introduced to sport clubs in Daikundi

50 youth introduced to sport clubs in Daikundi

The Information and Culture Department of Daikundi province has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding...

