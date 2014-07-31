- Home
The football team of Shaheen-e-Asmayee the champion of 5th chapter of Afghanistan premier league, Roshan to...
Established in 1995, Aschiana (nest) is a charity foundation strives to provide a safe haven...
The Afghanistan National Cricket Team (NCT) clean swept the United Arab Emirates in a bilateral...
The Information and Culture Department of Daikundi province has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
The staggering amount of funds donated to Afghanistan during 13 years by United States confused many after it was unveiled by US Special Inspector General ... Full story
Dr. Raheen condolence, sympathy message on death of Pashto singer (5.00)
Security institutions should coordinate in counterterrorism efforts (5.00)
USAID earmarks $92m to promote Afghanistan’s higher educations (5.00)
KABUL: The presidential press office issuing a Full story ...
KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Full story ...
KABUL: High counter corruption authority held awareness Full story ...
Arafat is one of the blessed and auspicious days during... Full story
At global level, Afghanistan has the lowest and highest levels... Full story
The international gathering of Balkhi to be held from Aug... Full story
The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to condemn a UN resolution reprimanding Israel over its settlement activity, blasting last month’s move by the international... Full story
Russia continues to conduct search operations to find the remaining bodies of the victims of a plane crash in the... Full story
A suicide bomber killed at least 30 Yemeni soldiers on Sunday when he detonated his explosives at a gathering in... Full story
Saudi warplanes have carried out a series of new aerial attacks against areas across Yemen. On Tuesday morning, Saudi fighter jets... Full story